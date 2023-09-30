'Ejipura Stonehenge': Unfinished Bengaluru flyover named must-visit monument on Google Maps

‘Ejipura Monument’ and ‘Ejipura Stonehenge’. These are the names given to an unfinished flyover in Bengaluru’s Ejipura. Terming the incomplete flyover a must visit heritage site in Bengaluru, people on the internet expressed disappointment and took a sarcastic dig at the project.
The unfinished flyover was marked as Ejipura Monument and Ejipura Stonehenge on Google Maps, where citizens even started giving out reviews by tagging the flyover as a 'must visit'.
A user’s review read, “These monuments are an epitome of tourism in the most happening part of Bangalore. Must visit! Please be prepared for the huge loving crowd of people who have all come here to witness the greatness of the beautiful structures.” Google Maps later removed the flyover’s listing.
People have been complaining about the difficulties it has caused for a long time now. The flyover has stayed unfinished for more than 6 years.
Many users on X ( formerly Twitter) have shared a variety of posts about about the incomplete flyover. Speaking about the ordeal it has caused to traffic a user remarked, “I live right next to Sony signal, where the structures have been built and abandoned. The flyover was supposed to connect Ejipura and Madiwala. They have caused traffic jams everyday for the last 5 years. And still no plans to finish the project. Pathetic really. “
A twitter user wrote, “ This flyover was started when my wife was pregnant, and my kid has grown up to be 5 years old and started school. I have a good story to tell every time I pass this with my child."
The constructin of the flyover which was commissioned in 2017, was halted in 2022 after the contract given to a construction firm was withdrawn since it did not finish the work by the deadline. Pressure to move quickly was further increased by a high court public interest lawsuit that was filed.
Though the BBMP has called for re-tender to finish the flyover, the project is on hold since the prices quoted are much higher than the original estimate.
Below are some posts from X (formerly Twitter), where citizens of Bengaluru have shared their thoughts about the 'historical structure':