'Ejipura Stonehenge': Unfinished Bengaluru flyover named must-visit monument on Google Maps

‘Ejipura Monument’ and ‘Ejipura Stonehenge’. These are the names given to an unfinished flyover in Bengaluru’s Ejipura. Terming the incomplete flyover a must visit heritage site in Bengaluru, people on the internet expressed disappointment and took a sarcastic dig at the project.

The unfinished flyover was marked as Ejipura Monument and Ejipura Stonehenge on Google Maps, where citizens even started giving out reviews by tagging the flyover as a 'must visit'.

A user’s review read, “These monuments are an epitome of tourism in the most happening part of Bangalore. Must visit! Please be prepared for the huge loving crowd of people who have all come here to witness the greatness of the beautiful structures.” Google Maps later removed the flyover’s listing.

People have been complaining about the difficulties it has caused for a long time now. The flyover has stayed unfinished for more than 6 years.