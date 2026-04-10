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Bengaluru: Flyovers, drains cleaned in 48-hour civic drive; 10 tonnes of waste cleared

The drive focused on areas prone to heavy accumulation of dust and plastic waste.
Last Updated : 09 April 2026, 22:40 IST
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Published 09 April 2026, 22:40 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsFlyoverdrains

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