<p>In a push to improve its ranking in Swachh Survekshan 2025–26, the Bengaluru Central City Corporation cleared over 10 tonnes of waste in 48 hours.</p>.<p>The multi-phase cleanliness drives targeted flyovers and storm water drains, two of the city’s chronic littering points.</p>.<p>On Wednesday, the fifth phase covered 20 flyovers and eight underpasses, many located near schools, colleges, and major junctions. The drive focused on areas prone to heavy accumulation of dust and plastic waste.</p>.Musalman, a superhero fights hate with humour in Bengaluru.<p>Corporation Commissioner Rajendra Cholan said 495 personnel, including 334 pourakarmikas and 161 auto-tipper staff, were deployed. By the end of the day, four tonnes of waste were cleared.</p>.<p>On Thursday, the sixth phase saw 290 workers deployed across 29 locations near storm water drains. This phase saw 6.7 tonnes of garbage removed.</p>.<p>"Our goal is to transform the jurisdiction into a waste-free zone while securing a better national (Swachh Survekshan) rank," Cholan said.</p>.<p>Officials also carried out door-to-door awareness campaigns, urging residents and vendors to stop dumping waste into drains, which often leads to urban flooding during the monsoon.</p>