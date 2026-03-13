Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Bengaluru: Forest dept opposes Panathur forest land diversion for 150-ft road

If the project stalls, pressure could continue to mount on the existing road network, which is narrow and poorly connected.
Last Updated : 12 March 2026, 20:52 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
The 150-ft-wide road in Panathur comes to an abrupt end just before the forest land. DH PHOTO/Naveen Menezes   
The 150-ft-wide road in Panathur comes to an abrupt end just before the forest land. DH PHOTO/Naveen Menezes   
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 March 2026, 20:52 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsforest departmentPanathur

Follow us on :

Follow Us