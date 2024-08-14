Bengaluru forest encroachment: NGT takes up suo motu case

Bengaluru: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has taken up a suo motu case on the encroachment of forests in Bengaluru urban district.

Referring to a DH report on recovery of 101 acre forest land from encroachers, the principal bench of the tribunal took note of the pending encroachment cases and issued notice to the forest department, Bengaluru Urban deputy commissioner as well as the Union environment ministry.

Of the 24,690 acre of forest in Bengaluru Urban district about 2000 acres is under encroachment. "The news item highlights that government agencies were among the encroachers in many cases. Hindustan Machine Tools and Bangalore Development Authority were evicted from 18 acres, and 7 acres and 18 guntas, respectively. Many individuals have also secured status quo orders from the Karnataka High Court," the tribunal noted, adding that the report raises substantial issues relating to the compliance of the laws for the protection of the forest.