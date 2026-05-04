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Bengaluru: Four arrested in prostitution racket; four women rescued

The arrests were made following tip-offs received by the Central Crime Branch’s Women Protection Unit on different date.
Last Updated : 04 May 2026, 10:20 IST
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Published 04 May 2026, 10:20 IST
India NewsBengaluruCrimeRescueprostitutionracket

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