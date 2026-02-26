<p>The Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Frankfurt Airport at Air Cargo India to strengthen cargo connectivity between South India and Europe.</p>.<p>Under the agreement, both airports will establish a structured framework focused on joint trade lane analytics, digital corridor development, pharma integrity standards and knowledge exchange to improve visibility, cut dwell time and deliver predictable service levels for cargo stakeholders, Bangalore International Airport Limited, which operates KIA, said.</p>.<p>The partnership comes as the recently concluded EU–India Free Trade Agreement is expected to spur bilateral trade and air cargo flows, BIAL said.</p>.Bengaluru Metro chief inspects Pink Line's elevated stretch.<p>In 2025, KIA handled over 43.82 million passengers and processed 5,20,985 metric tonnes of cargo. It is India’s leading airport for perishable cargo.</p>.<p>In the same year, Frankfurt Airport served 63.2 million passengers and handled about 2.1 million metric tonnes of cargo.</p>