<p>A free private space created for women from lower socio-economic backgrounds to spend their leisure time has been going strong since it opened in 2021. It is open from Monday to Saturday, between 10 am and 5 pm. It is called Namma Katte and is an initiative by artist Indu Antony.</p>.<p>On average, 15-18 women visit the space daily to chat, browse on their phones or simply sit and do nothing. Every Tuesday, they unwind over cups of tea, which they either bring from home or buy from a nearby shop.</p>.<p>Indu opened the space after the lockdown, when she realised women from lower income families had no space of their own for ‘me time’. While men in their families often gathered at tea stalls, parks, or bars, the women spent most of their free time at home. Indu found a shop opposite an anganwadi in Banaswadi, where she had earlier conducted embroidery workshops, and turned it into Namma Katte. She pays the rent out of her own pocket.</p>.<p>Bhagya, a domestic worker who lives nearby, now manages the space. “Women usually start arriving after 2 pm, and the numbers grow by 5 pm,” she says. Most of the visitors live in the neighbourhood and work as domestic workers or school housekeepers. “Our youngest visitor is 26-year-old Chaitra, and our oldest is Muniyamma, who is in her 70s,” she adds.</p>.<p>The interiors of Namma Katte were designed with help from the women themselves. A clay installation themed on ears, created by Indu, stands out. The centre also has a swing and a sofa, both donated by the women. Outside, a tree with seating slabs around it serves as an informal gathering spot.</p>.<p>“In the initial days, my family would ask why I was sitting on the pavement under a tree. When I explained that I had no place to unwind after work, they understood,” says Bhagya. Since men are not allowed inside, there was some initial resistance, but it eased over time.</p>.<p>While the space was created for relaxation, the women also take part in weaving workshops organised by Indu, and their children attend summer camps here. The centre is also open to women from all walks of life to host workshops.</p>.<p class="bodytext"><span class="italic">For details, visit @nammakatte on Instagram. </span></p>