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Bengaluru: Free centre for women to relax and do nothing going strong

On average, 15-18 women visit the space daily to chat, browse on their phones or simply sit and do nothing.
Last Updated : 26 March 2026, 22:27 IST
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Published 26 March 2026, 22:27 IST
BengaluruKarnataka

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