Bengaluru fridge horror: 'Bengal man prime suspect,' indicates Home Minister G Parameshwara

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara has indicated that a man form West Bengal is allegedly the main culprit in the Bengaluru murder case involving a woman whose body was chopped into pieces and stuffed inside a fridge, news agency ANI reported.
Talking to the reporters on Monday, Parameshwara said, "The police have collected a lot of information, a lot of clues. One individual is also been...kind of they say he is the one. Unless we collect more information we can't really say. He is from West Bengal they say..."
Talking about women's safety, he said, "We have already taken a lot of precautions for women's safety in Bengaluru...We are very careful about it."
Meanwhile, Bengaluru, Police Commissioner B. Dayananda told the media that the prime suspect has been identified and efforts are on to nab him as he is an outsider.
"It is being investigated from all angles. The prime suspect has been identified and efforts are underway to arrest him...He's an outsider. We can't give more information as of now as it may help the accused," he said.
Published 23 September 2024, 05:50 IST