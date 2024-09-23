Bengaluru fridge horror: 'Bengal man prime suspect,' indicates Home Minister G Parameshwara

Talking about women's safety, he said, "We have already taken a lot of precautions for women's safety in Bengaluru...We are very careful about it."

Meanwhile, Bengaluru, Police Commissioner B. Dayananda told the media that the prime suspect has been identified and efforts are on to nab him as he is an outsider.

"It is being investigated from all angles. The prime suspect has been identified and efforts are underway to arrest him...He's an outsider. We can't give more information as of now as it may help the accused," he said.

More to follow...