Bengaluru fridge horror: Odisha police detail suspected killer's final hours before suicide

Bengaluru: The prime suspect in the horrific killing of a 29-year-old woman in Bengaluru had reached his village in Odisha’s Bhadrak district in a state of panic on Tuesday night, just hours before he reportedly killed himself.

After fleeing Bengaluru and moving around a few places, Mukti Ranjan Ray (30) reached his village late in the night. He had informed his brother in Bengaluru right after the murder and fled, as per Bengaluru police sources.

Ray's parents were unaware of the Bengaluru murder.

The next morning, Ray was found hanging from a tree near a plot of land in Bhuinpur village in Dhusuri police station limits, about 3 km from his house.

“Our preliminary investigation has revealed that the deceased was in a state of panic when he reached his village,” Shantanu Kumar Jena, Station House Officer (SHO), Dhusuri police station, told DH. "Our investigation revealed that the deceased left his house on a scooter around 4 am on Wednesday without informing anyone. His family learnt about his death around 7 am and alerted us at 8.30 am."