Bengaluru fridge horror: Sour relationship likely behind Mahalakshmi's murder

A soured relationship was the most likely motive behind the brutal murder of 29-year-old Nepalese-origin woman Mahalakshmi in Bengaluru earlier this month, according to police sources.

Malakshmi’s mutilated body parts were found stuffed inside a single-door fridge in her Vyalikaval home on September 21.

On September 25, Dhusuri police in Odisha’s Bhadrak district found the body of Mukti Ranjan Ray, 30, the prime suspect in the murder.

At the scene, local police recovered a bag filled with clothes, a Yamaha Fascino scooter registered locally in the name of Ray’s father’s and a purported suicide note.