Bengaluru fridge horror: Suspect behind Mahalakshmi's murder in Odisha, says Home Minister

"We have taken the case very seriously, as the murder had shaken the entire Bengaluru," he told reporters here. "Already the police have identified that the person is in Odisha and have gathered information that he is behind the crime. Police have sent three to four teams there. He is said to be on the run changing places."

The maggot-infested body of Mahalakshmi, chopped into several pieces and stuffed into the fridge, was found by her mother and elder sister at her Vyalikaval home on Saturday.