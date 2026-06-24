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Bengaluru | From farmland to classrooms: Quiet education hub faces traffic snarls as schools & colleges multiply

The growth of educational institutions along Kanakapura Road mirrors the rapid expansion of southern Bengaluru.
Last Updated : 24 June 2026, 00:59 IST
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Students stand outside a college on Kanakapura Road. DH PHOTO/PUSHKAR V
Students stand outside a college on Kanakapura Road. DH PHOTO/PUSHKAR V
An educational institution on Kanakapura Road. DH PHOTO/PUSHKAR V
An educational institution on Kanakapura Road. DH PHOTO/PUSHKAR V
Students stand outside a college on Kanakapura Road. DH PHOTO/PUSHKAR V
Students stand outside a college on Kanakapura Road. DH PHOTO/PUSHKAR V
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Published 24 June 2026, 00:59 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewstrafficschoolKanakapura Road

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