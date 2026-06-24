Bengaluru | From farmland to classrooms: Quiet education hub faces traffic snarls as schools & colleges multiply

<p>Bengaluru: On a weekday, the stretch outside several schools on Kanakapura Road is a familiar scene. School buses jostle for space with private vehicles, parents hurry children through traffic, and security personnel guide students across busy roads. </p>.<p>What was once a relatively quiet arterial road on Bengaluru's southern edge has, over the past two decades, become one of the city's most prominent educational corridors. </p>.<p>The growth of educational institutions along <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kanakapura-road">Kanakapura Road </a>mirrors the rapid expansion of southern Bengaluru. As neighbourhoods such as JP Nagar, Konanakunte, Anjanapura, Vajarahalli, Thalaghattapura and Kaggalipura witnessed a residential boom, schools and colleges followed. </p>.<p>"Back in 2001 when we opened Delhi Public School (DPS) South, the location was considered to be outside Bengaluru. But we chose the location for two main reasons. Firstly, it was an untapped market with only one or two CBSE schools in the area, and the residential population was expected to increase in the coming years. The other factor was the availability of space. We wanted a big campus that could accomodate extra-curricular activities. These were the main reasons we found the area suitable," said Mansoor Ali Khan, Member, Board of Management, Delhi Public Schools (Bangalore South, North, East, Electronics City, Mysuru) and School of India. </p>.Blessed with lakes, but plagued by neglect and poor upkeep amid growing urban pressure in Bengaluru's Kanakapura Road.<p>Educationists attribute the area's rise to a combination of factors. Land was comparatively affordable when many institutions were established, allowing them to develop larger campuses and sports facilities. Improved connectivity through NICE Road and, more recently, the extension of Namma Metro's Green Line have further enhanced the area's appeal. </p>.<p>Today, the approximately 50-km stretch is home to a mix of schools, PU colleges and higher educational institutions like engineering and medical colleges. Some educational institutions in the area include Edify, Orchids The International School, Dayananda Sagar College of Engineering, and Jyothy Institute of Technology. </p>.<p><strong>Growth beyond measure</strong></p>.<p>However, the rapid growth has also brought challenges.</p>.<p>Traffic congestion remains the most-visible concern. Residents say school opening and closing hours often turn service roads and junctions into bottlenecks. Long queues of school buses, vans, autorickshaws and private vehicles create roadblocks. </p>.<p>"We spend nearly 40 minutes covering a distance that normally takes 15 minutes during school hours. It also doesn't help that the footpaths are not maintained properly, forcing many parents to use private vehicles. If the roads were safe, I would happily walk my children to school," said Yamini N, a resident of Vajarahalli. </p>.<p>Students and teachers, too, shared similar gripes with <em>DH</em>, stressing that the growth of educational institutions has outpaced supporting infrastructure in certain pockets. Lack of last-mile connectivity from metro stations is another major concern. </p>.<p>The option of widening the arterial and sub-arterial roads to accomodate the growing traffic movement is difficult to execute in the area, said KN Ramesh, Commissioner of the Bengaluru South City Corporation. </p>.<p>"It's all a product of planning. Firstly, there needs to be enough space beyond each building to accomodate road-widening. While we make sure that this is a part of the plan for all new buildings, this wasn't the case for older buildings as rules were different before 2016," he elaborated. </p>.Residents slam Palike’s plans to redesign Kanakapura Road.<p>Ramesh also highlighted the parking issues in the area. "It must be made mandatory for all schools to have their own parking space. This way, school buses no longer need to stop on the road in order for students to board or get off the bus. No institution must be allowed to park their vehicles on the road. This will help solve the traffic issue. The traffic police are already working on improving the traffic congestion," he added. </p>.<p>To beat the traffic problem, some schools in South Bengaluru are now exploring boarding options by either partnering with existing boarding facilities or extending the school infrastructure. </p>.<p>"Many parents have shown interest in boarding, because of the worsening traffic and poor road conditions. We're looking to offer five-day boarding. This way, students will spend less time commuting and can focus on both academics and extracurriculars," shared an official from a chain of ICSE schools. </p>.<p>Additionally, educational institutions in and around the Kanakapura Road corridor are also preparing for a surge in enrolments as plans for a proposed second international airport in the area gather momentum. </p>.<p>Some school managements say enquiries from parents and investors have already increased, with expectations of rapid residential growth if the project materialises, while some institutions are also exploring campus expansions, transport upgrades and new facilities to accommodate future demand. </p>