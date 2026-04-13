<p>Bengaluru: A 50-year-old fruit vendor was killed after being crushed between a reversing car and a parked bus at the Mysore Road Satellite Bus Stand early Sunday.</p>.<p>The deceased, M Swami Dorai, had just arrived from Tamil Nadu with his wife Jayashree and was walking towards the BMTC station around 4.30 am when the incident occurred, police said.</p>.Woman dies two weeks after being stabbed by brother, nephew in Bengaluru.<p>The couple live in Srinivasa Nagar, off Magadi Road.</p>.<p>Police said the incident occurred when a parking lot attendant was attempting to rearrange vehicles. A car owner had parked his vehicle earlier and handed over the keys to the staff. When another vehicle arrived, the attendant began reversing the car to create space.</p>.<p>"The attendant lost control while reversing. The car struck Dorai, pinning him against a bus parked nearby," a police officer said. "The impact left Dorai with severe injuries." </p>.<p>Passersby and bus stand staff rushed to his aid, but he succumbed to his injuries while being shifted to Victoria Hospital for emergency treatment.</p>.<p>Byatarayanapura traffic police have registered a case of causing death by negligence and sections related to drunk driving under the Motor Vehicles Act against the parking lot attendant, Balasubramaniam. The vehicle has been seized.</p>