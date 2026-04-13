Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Bengaluru: Fruit vendor crushed between reversing car, parked bus at Satellite Bus Stand

The deceased, M Swami Dorai, had just arrived from Tamil Nadu with his wife Jayashree and was walking towards the BMTC station around 4.30 am when the incident occurred, police said.
Last Updated : 12 April 2026, 20:00 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 April 2026, 20:00 IST
BengaluruBengaluru news

Follow us on :

Follow Us