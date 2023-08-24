Bengaluru gang nabbed for stealing expensive sarees

A six-member gang, including two women, was arrested in Andhra Pradesh for their alleged involvement in a series of saree thefts from cloth stores. The suspects posed as customers during the thefts. Police confiscated 22 sarees worth Rs 4 lakh. The gang recently visited a cloth showroom on Sankey Road and stole sarees worth Rs 4 lakh. The incident was captured on CCTV.
A senior police officer said the gang used a high-end vehicle to visit saree stores in the guise of buying sarees for weddings. While the men diverted the store staff's attention, the women hid the sarees in their clothes.
The gang would buy 2-3 sarees and leave. They sold the stolen sarees in Andhra Pradesh.