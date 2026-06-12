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Bengaluru: GBA chief M Maheshwar Rao directs officials to develop GIS-based portal for civic works

'This will facilitate coordination among departments and enable the effective and simultaneous execution of works,' he said.
Last Updated : 11 June 2026, 20:40 IST
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Published 11 June 2026, 20:40 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsM Maheshwar RaoGBA

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