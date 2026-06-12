Bengaluru: GBA chief M Maheshwar Rao directs officials to develop GIS-based portal for civic works

<p>Bengaluru: Greater Bengaluru Authority Chief Commissioner M Maheshwar Rao on Thursday directed officials to integrate development works undertaken by various departments across the GBA jurisdiction through GIS mapping.</p>.<p>Rao said all ongoing and proposed projects of city corporations, departments, and agencies operating within the GBA limits should be uploaded onto a common GIS platform.</p>.<p>"This will facilitate coordination among departments and enable the effective and simultaneous execution of works. GBA IT officials will develop the necessary platform for this purpose,” he said.</p>.GBA chief inspects KR Market, orders fire audit.<p>All city corporations, along with the BWSSB, Bescom, KPTCL, BMRCL, K-RIDE and other departments, have been directed to submit their action plans to the GBA for GIS mapping.</p>.<p>He also instructed officials to introduce a system in the five city corporations under which contractor bills would be processed only after project details are updated on the GIS platform.</p>.<p>In addition, officials were asked to finalise the design for Hebbal Junction at the earliest, commence the work, and ensure its completion within the stipulated timeline.</p>.<p>Rao further directed officials to collect comprehensive data on the number of lifts installed in pedestrian foot overbridges across the five city corporations and assess how many of them are functional.</p>.<p>“Non-functional lifts should be repaired immediately, and proper maintenance mechanisms should be put in place,” he said.</p>