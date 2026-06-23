Bengaluru: GBA, civic bodies back BDA’s 15-lakh sapling drive   

<p>Bengaluru: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/gba">Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) </a>and the city's five corporations will join the Bangalore Development Authority's (BDA) drive to plant 15 lakh native saplings across 314 locations on June 27.</p>.<p>The plantation campaign will cover 243 acres, including areas in Dr Shivaram Karanth Layout, Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Layout, and Banashankari 6th Stage.</p>.<p>At a meeting on Monday, GBA Chief Commissioner M Maheshwar Rao and BDA Commissioner Major P Manivannan reviewed preparations for the event with commissioners of the five corporations. The identified sites have been divided into 49 zones, each headed by a designated zone commander.</p>.GBA to join BDA's target to plant 15 lakh saplings across 314 locations in Bengaluru.<p>The plantation drive is being organised to mark Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Jayanti. Authorities said they are aiming to create a world record through the mass participation initiative.</p>.<p>To facilitate public participation, metro train frequency will be increased on the day of the event and free bus services will operate between metro stations and plantation sites.</p>.<p>Officials said food, portable toilets, parking facilities and medical support, including doctors and nurses, will be provided at the venues.</p>.<p>The GBA said participants will receive digital certificates recognising them as “Green Bengaluru Architects”, while outstanding contributors will be honoured with gold, silver and bronze medals.</p>.<p>A 24x7 helpline (9483166622) has been set up for the public. Citizens can register for the drive and obtain details through the campaign website.</p>