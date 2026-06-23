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Bengaluru: GBA, civic bodies back BDA’s 15-lakh sapling drive   

The plantation drive is being organised to mark Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Jayanti.
Last Updated : 22 June 2026, 21:56 IST
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Published 22 June 2026, 21:56 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsBDAsaplingGBA

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