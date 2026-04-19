<p>Bengaluru: The Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) on Saturday published the final electoral roll covering a total of 369 wards.</p>.<p>According to the electoral roll, there are a total of 88.95 lakh voters in Bengaluru.</p>.<p>With the announcement of the final electoral roll, elections to the five municipal corporations in Bengaluru can be held in the next 45 days, provided the commission does not seek an extension.</p>.<p>A 45-day window is typically required to conduct the election process, which includes nominations and polling arrangements.</p>.GBA polls could be delayed as SEC's work drags.<p>The announcement of the final voters’ list, an important component of the election process, will now pave the way for the State Election Commission (SEC) to hold the civic polls, provided it does not seek an extension.</p>.<p>It also comes on the back of the state government having already completed its part, which included the delimitation of wards as well as finalising the reservation quota.</p>.<p>Addressing reporters, District Electoral Officer (DEO) and Chief Commissioner of the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) M Maheshwar Rao said the final electoral roll has 2,833 more voters than the draft roll.</p>.<p>He said citizens can search for their names on the GBA’s official website by entering details such as their name or EPIC number. He also said copies of the electoral rolls, in both Kannada and English, will be distributed among all recognised political parties.</p>.<p>Rao said residents of Bengaluru whose names are not in the final electoral roll can still be added to the supplementary electoral roll.</p>.<p>“We will create awareness about adding names to the electoral roll going forward,” he said, adding that the GBA would make all efforts to come up with an error-free roll.</p>.<p>It is learnt that the SEC is keen on holding the elections even as the state government and the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) have sought an extension, citing the National Census and Special Intensive Revision (SIR) work, which involves the same set of officers and personnel.</p>.<p>A former councillor said the census work will be completed by mid-May.</p>.<p>“The government should have sought an extension of just one month. There was no need to seek a three-month extension,” he said, adding that October is not the right time to hold elections as Bengaluru may see heavy rains then.</p>