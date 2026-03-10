<p>Bengaluru: The Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) said the number of compactors transporting waste to landfills has dropped from 400 to 260 as recycling improves in the city. It added that about 45 to 50 per cent of the total waste is being recycled.</p>.<p>The authority plans to implement an integrated solid waste management facility in the next three to four years.</p>.<p>After inaugurating a programme organised by the Bengaluru Solid Waste Management Limited (BSWML), GBA Chief Commissioner M Maheshwar Rao urged officials to improve performance and expressed hope that Bengaluru will secure a higher ranking in the Swachh Survekshan campaign.</p>.GBA to issue QR-coded ID cards to thousands of street vendors in Bengaluru.<p>"Around 95 per cent waste segregation is being achieved in Rajajinagar. Similar efforts must be taken up in other constituencies," he said. He added that the transfer station at Chamarajpet is functioning well.</p>.<p>He said organic waste will be composted at source, plastic waste will be sent to power plants, and low value plastic (RDF) will be supplied to cement factories. "By adopting such methods, we will gradually reduce the amount of waste sent to landfills."</p>.<p>Padma Shri awardee Dr Manjamma Jogati, film actor Aniruddh Jatkar, head of India Rising Trust Arun Pai, social worker KM Nagaraj, head of 'Let’s Be the Change' Aniruddh Dutt, and social activist Abhilash Nair were appointed ambassadors for Swachh Survekshan 2025-26.</p>.<p>During the programme, 10 people, including citizens, supervisors and pourakarmikas engaged in sanitation, were honoured as 'Swachhata Champions'.</p>