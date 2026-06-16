Bengaluru: GBA shifts e-khata correction work to deputy commissioners

<p>Bengaluru: Deputy commissioners across the five city corporations have been entrusted with resolving e-khata correction queries, a responsibility earlier held by zonal joint commissioners.</p>.<p>GBA Chief Commissioner M Maheshwar Rao said the change was made considering the extensive workload on the joint commissioners.</p>.GBA defends e-khata system, says illegal property registrations dropped sharply.<p>The corporations had received a large number of complaints regarding khata transfers, correction of owners' names, and other details in e-khata records, and it was important to dispose of these complaints and issue new e-khatas at the earliest.</p>.<p>Rao said software changes are also being implemented. Officials have been asked to introduce necessary improvements to simplify procedures and provide more citizen-friendly services.</p>