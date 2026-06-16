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Bengaluru: GBA shifts e-khata correction work to deputy commissioners

GBA Chief Commissioner M Maheshwar Rao said the change was made considering the extensive workload on the joint commissioners.
Last Updated : 15 June 2026, 21:08 IST
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Published 15 June 2026, 21:08 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newse-khata

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