Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Bengaluru: GBA to remove potentially dangerous structures after Bowring tragedy

Officials have been instructed to remove compound walls and dangerous buildings that are in a dilapidated condition and pose a risk of collapse.
Last Updated : 02 May 2026, 12:23 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 02 May 2026, 12:23 IST
India NewsBengaluruBengaluru newsKarnatakaGreater Bengaluru Authority

Follow us on :

Follow Us