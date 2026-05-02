Bengaluru: GBA to remove potentially dangerous structures after Bowring tragedy

<p>Bengaluru: After a weak compound <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru/newsalert-bengalurus-bowring-tragedy-a-birthday-dress-a-sheltering-umbrella-and-a-wall-that-didnt-hold-3987071">wall of the Bowring and Lady Curzon hospital collapsed</a><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru/two-inquiry-committees-constituted-to-probe-bengalurus-bowring-hospital-tragedy-3987390"> </a>and killed seven people on April 29, the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) Chief Commissioner Maheshwar Rao, on Saturday, instructed the officials to remove compound walls and dangerous buildings that are in a dilapidated condition and pose a risk of collapse.</p><p>At many places, officials began identifying and removing weak walls Saturday. According to a statement by GBA, on Binnymill Road under the Bengaluru Central City Corporation, an old wall was found to be in a severely weakened condition and at imminent risk of collapse. </p><p>“Following the recent rains, around 60 meters of the 10-foot-high wall had already collapsed. Consequently, a 25-foot-high, 300-meter-long wall has now been demolished, while removal of an additional 100-meter stretch of the 10-foot-high wall is currently underway,” the statement said.</p><p>Similarly, the Bengaluru West City Corporation also identified a 240-meter-long compound wall that was structurally unsafe at 8th Main Road, Mysore Lamps premises, Malleswaram. The corporation officials immediately demolished the dangerous wall.</p><p>The heavy rains and winds on April 29 caused extensive damage to public and private property. Taking a note of the situation, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar had also directed the GBA officials to immediately identify hazardous trees, tree branches, dangerous walls, and unsafe buildings, and to undertake preventive measures to avoid any untoward incidents and inconvenience to the public.</p>.Bengaluru: Bowring hospital wall collapse throws vendors out of business .<p>Rao has also asked the Commissioner of all the five city corporations to personally monitor the situation and form special teams comprising Fire and Emergency Services personnel, Police staff, and City Corporation officials. </p><p>“These teams are directed to implement all necessary precautionary measures, considering that the city might receive heavy rains in the coming days. The public should not be inconvenienced,” Rao said.</p><p>According to the recent update by GBA, heavy rains on April 29 and May 1 together have uprooted close to 444 trees and brought down close to 1,110 branches.</p>