Bengaluru: GBA urges citizens to remove dangerous trees from premises before monsoon

<p>Bengaluru: Ahead of the monsoons, the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) has urged citizens to assess the condition of trees within their property and submit applications for removal of weak or dangerous trees.</p>.<p>"Dangerous trees and branches which are posing imminent danger to human life and property within your premises may be looked into and you are hereby directed to submit the tree felling application to the Tree Officer and Assistants to Tree Officer for necessary action as provisioned under Section 8 of the Karnataka Preservation of Trees Act, 1976," the notice by the GBA said.</p>.<p>The notice also said that property owners will be responsible for ensuring that dangerous trees or branches within their premises are cut down.</p>