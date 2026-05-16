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Bengaluru: GBA urges citizens to remove dangerous trees from premises before monsoon

It said that property owners will be responsible for ensuring that dangerous trees or branches within their premises are cut down.
Last Updated : 15 May 2026, 22:48 IST
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Published 15 May 2026, 22:48 IST
BengalurumonsoonIndiaKarnataka

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