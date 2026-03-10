<p>Bengaluru: The state health department will soon appoint zonal commissioners as officials under the Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques (PCPNDT) Act, 1994, in each zone of the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA).</p>.<p>The zonal commissioner or the additional commissioner will be designated as the Appropriate Authority (AA).</p>.Bengaluru: Reservation for 369 GBA wards out; 84 wards see changes.<p>Recently, the District Commissioner was also appointed as the District Appropriate Authority (DAA) to head the district-level implementation of the Act.</p>.<p>An eight-member advisory committee will also be constituted to assist the zonal officials. The committee will include a gynecologist, pediatrician, general physician, legal advisor, public representative, and three eminent social workers, preferably women.</p>