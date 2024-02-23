Bengaluru gears up to celebrate Science Day

Science institutes and centres in Bengaluru have planned a slew of activities for the public in the run-up to National Science Day on February 28. The day marks the discovery of the Raman effect, for which Indian physicist C V Raman was awarded the Nobel Prize in Physics in 1930.
Visvesvaraya Industrial and Technological Museum, Kasturba Road, is opening its National Science Week celebrations with a demonstration of chemical reactions today. The session is open to female students and general visitors. On Saturday, a drawing contest will be held on the theme ‘Achievements of Indian scientists’. The screening of a science film and a demonstration of electricity and magnetism will be held on February 26 and 27 respectively. On February 28, IISc scientist T V Prabhakar will deliver a talk on indigenous technologies. An open house quiz on Raman will follow.
February 23 to 28. Entry free. 11 am onwards. Call 2286 6200.
Indian Institute of Science, C V Raman Road, will throw its gates open to the student community and general public for a full day of engagements on Saturday. The IISc Open Day 2024 will allow people to go around the campus and understand research activities of various departments. Lectures, poster presentations, quiz contests and scientific competitions are also expected. Younger visitors can expect science and technology demonstrations at the ‘Kids Zone’.
February 24. Entry free. 9 am to 5 pm. Register on openday.iisc.ac.in.
Indian Institute of Astrophysics, Koramangala, is hosting Open Day on Sunday. Activities like sunspot viewing, a demonstration of laser and optics, and interactions with astronomers are lined up. At 11 am, Biman Nath, a professor of astronomy and astrophysics, will discuss the science and mystery of the solar system. A Kannada talk ‘Have astronomers seen the first stars of the universe?’ and an English talk on black holes will be held in the second half. One can buy books on astronomy from a stall at the venue.
February 25. 9 am to 6 pm. Entry free. Call 2254 1324.
Raman Research Institute, Sadashivanagar, was founded by C V Raman in 1948. On the ‘Open Day’ next week, the staff and students will conduct experiments and hands-on science activities for the public. You can also see the rare collection of precious stones and rocks at the Raman Museum, and learn about the contributions of Raman and the feats of this institute at the Raman Archival Gallery.
February 28. Entry free. 9 am to 4.30 pm. Call 2361 0122.
Jawaharlal Nehru Planetarium, High Grounds, will host a lecture on Raman effect and allied topics next week. A special exhibition will offer a glimpse of Raman’s work on acoustics and optics as well as India’s achievements in space science in the past year vis-a-vis Chandrayaan-3, Aditya-L1, and XPOSAT mission.
February 28. Noon onwards. Call 2237 9725.
Science Gallery Bengaluru, Bellary Road, will host an open quiz for its visitors on Wednesday. Titled ‘In the gallery... A fine coal miner’, the quiz will be based on coal mines and different fields of science and arts.
February 28, 6 pm. Register at the spot or on carbon.scigalleryblr.org.