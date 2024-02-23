Bengaluru gears up to celebrate Science Day

Indian Institute of Science, C V Raman Road, will throw its gates open to the student community and general public for a full day of engagements on Saturday. The IISc Open Day 2024 will allow people to go around the campus and understand research activities of various departments. Lectures, poster presentations, quiz contests and scientific competitions are also expected. Younger visitors can expect science and technology demonstrations at the ‘Kids Zone’.



February 24. Entry free. 9 am to 5 pm. Register on openday.iisc.ac.in.