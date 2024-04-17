Bengaluru gets high on beer to beat rising mercury as city sees uptick in sales

Blistering summer temperatures are pushing the beer sales in Karnataka as the revellers and tipplers across Bengaluru are turning to the brewed beverage to beat the rising mercury.

In the last 15 days, a whopping 23.5 lakh carton boxes of beer have been sold in Karnataka, with Bengaluru being the major consumer, said a senior excise department official, the Times of India reported on Wednesday.

This comes after the Indian Meteorological Department's forecast earlier, which projected that this summer would see an extended duration of heat waves across various regions in central, northern plains, and southern India