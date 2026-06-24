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Bengaluru: Goods auto drivers protest against logistics platform Porter

Protesters demanded stricter regulation of app-based logistics services and protection for licensed goods auto drivers.
Last Updated : 24 June 2026, 10:22 IST
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Published 24 June 2026, 10:22 IST
BengaluruprotestKarnataka

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