Bengaluru: Goods auto drivers protest against logistics platform Porter

<p>Bengaluru: Hundreds of goods auto drivers staged a protest in Bengaluru on Tuesday, alleging that logistics platform Porter’s expanding operations were affecting the livelihoods of traditional goods transport operators. </p><p>Protesters, gathered at various locations across the city, demanded stricter regulation of app-based logistics services and protection for licensed goods auto drivers.</p>.Cops raid a gambling den in Bengaluru, seize liquor and cash.<p>“The Porter app has been fleecing drivers for years now but we’ve been at their mercy because we no longer get business offline as the public is completely dependent on online services,” alleged Raju N, president of Nonda Chalakara Vedike, adding that Porter charges about 15 per cent commission on each ride. </p>. <p>The drivers have also raised concerns about the logistics platform illegally modifying vehicles to increase payload, the maximum weight of cargo a vehicle can carry. </p><p>Raju urged the state government and transport authorities to examine the impact of aggregators on the sector and address concerns related to pricing and permits. Driver unions are currently in talks with the transport department.</p>