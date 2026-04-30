<p>Bengaluru: In a move expected to ease the burden on property owners, the state government has extended the 5% rebate on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/property-tax">property tax</a> payments until May 31, 2026. The decision will help about 25 lakh properties which come under five corporations in the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/greater-bengaluru-area">Greater Bengaluru Area (GBA)</a>. </p>.<p>The extension assumes significance in light of concerns raised by apartment residents including the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bangalore-apartment-federation">Bangalore Apartment Federation (BAF)</a> over confusion in the property tax payment process.</p>.<p>Residents had flagged ambiguity in certain categories, particularly relating to bulk waste generators, which had led to delays and uncertainty in compliance.</p>.<p>A senior official of the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) confirmed that the State government has approved the extension following their request. “The government has agreed to extend the rebate period by a month’s time,” the official said.</p>.City corporations allow manual, partial property tax payments till March 31 in Bengaluru.<p>What’s more, it comes as a relief to many residents who were anticipating an extension, particularly as the payment window coincides with other major household expenses such as school fees.</p>.<p>Officials, however, indicated that overall revenue collection has taken a hit this year. According to a senior GBA official, the civic body is currently facing a shortfall of around Rs 500 crore despite fixing the ambiguities on April 16. “We had collected about Rs 1,500 crore last year; this year, it is lower,” the official said.</p>.<p>Civic officials are hopeful that the additional time will encourage property owners to pay their taxes while helping the corporations to bridge part of the revenue gap.</p>