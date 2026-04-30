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Bengaluru: Govt extends property tax rebate, will it fix Rs 500 crore revenue gap?

Residents had flagged ambiguity in certain categories, particularly relating to bulk waste generators, which had led to delays and uncertainty in compliance.
Last Updated : 30 April 2026, 15:39 IST
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Published 30 April 2026, 15:39 IST
India NewsBengaluruBangaloreproperty taxTaxRevenueapartment

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