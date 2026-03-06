Bengaluru govt schools under scanner for jump in dropout rate

<p>Bengaluru: Some government schools in Bengaluru are under scanner for sheer number of students who dropped out in a span of one year, while shifting from class 9 to 10.</p>.<p>Seeking explanation from the school authorities, the Bengaluru North (2) Block Education Officer (BEO) stated that the department had realised about the difference in number of enrollment through the number entered on Students Achievement Tracking System (SATS).</p>.<p>As mentioned by the BEO in the reminder notice to schools, the difference in students’ number was registered in at least 10 schools. They include schools located at Hebbal, Yeshwanthpur, Seshadripuram, Jalahalli, Palace Guttahalli and Malleshwaram.</p>.Karnataka: 9.02 lakh students to appear for SSLC exam this year.<p>According to the details available, the Karnataka Public School-Hebbal had 171 enrollment in the year 2024-25 for class 9, but this year, the number of students registered for class 10 exams were 129. “Our question is where have the other 42 students gone? why this much drop out rate?” questioned an official of the Department of School Education and Literacy.</p>.<p>Officials opined that these 10 schools were just a sample and there were several such schools across the state. “The schools must submit a reply with detailed explanation about the students who dropped out from class 9 to 10,” officials added. Some officials even suspect over-reporting of student numbers during enrollment.</p>.<p>Meanwhile, the department has also asked for a copy of the roll number of students registered for SSLC exam and those who have registered privately.</p>