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Bengaluru: Gym trainer assaults wife inside court, booked

A senior police officer said when the woman came to attend a court hearing on Tuesday evening, her husband Vijay Kumar, a gym trainer, who had also appeared for the proceedings, picked a quarrel with her and assaulted her in front of Hall No 21.
Last Updated : 05 June 2026, 20:15 IST
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Published 05 June 2026, 20:15 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsCrime

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