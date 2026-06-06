Bengaluru: Gym trainer assaults wife inside court, booked

<p>Bengaluru: A 33-year-old woman was allegedly assaulted and threatened by her husband inside the Mayo Hall Court premises on MG Road after she had filed a dowry harassment case against him.</p>.<p>A senior police officer said when the woman came to attend a court hearing on Tuesday evening, her husband Vijay Kumar, a gym trainer, who had also appeared for the proceedings, picked a quarrel with her and assaulted her in front of Hall No 21.</p>.Gym WhatsApp group dispute turns violent, six held for assaulting youth in Bengaluru's Sanjaynagar.<p>Advocates and police personnel present at the spot intervened and restrained him.</p>.<p>Ashok Nagar police registered a case based on a complaint filed by the victim. The accused is yet to be interrogated.</p>.<p>Speaking to DH, the woman said that Kumar, a native of Mulbagal in Kolar district, married her in 2019 after they met during gym training. He subsequently began harassing her for dowry. She alleged that his parents supported him and that he was involved with other women he met through the gym, exploiting them on the pretext of marriage.</p>.<p>The woman also said he threatened to throw her under the bus when she questioned his behaviour.</p>