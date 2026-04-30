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Bengaluru: Hailstorm punches holes in power grid; residents fume in the dark

Residents complained of long blackouts on Wednesday evening. Street lighting was also affected at several places, making commuting difficult for many in poor visibility.
Last Updated : 30 April 2026, 21:03 IST
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Published 30 April 2026, 21:03 IST
Bengaluru newsHailstormpower

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