<p>Bengaluru: Power supply disruptions lingered across the city on Thursday, a day after high-speed winds and falling trees tore through Bescom's infrastructure during Wednesday's hailstorm.</p>.<p>"The damage was primarily caused by uprooted trees and falling branches crashing onto power lines and transformers. Restoration work is underway and power has already been restored in several affected areas," Bescom said in a statement.</p>.<p>Residents complained of long blackouts on Wednesday evening. Street lighting was also affected at several places, making commuting difficult for many in poor visibility. In some areas, power was cut as a preventive measure to avoid accidents.</p>.Security guard killed after brick crashes onto house during heavy rain in Bengaluru.<p>During a meeting with Bescom officials on Wednesday evening, Energy Minister KJ George directed them to take proactive steps ahead of the monsoon and ensure the public was informed about safety precautions.</p>.<p>"Bescom officials must promptly resolve public complaints during the rainy season. Necessary precautionary measures should be taken ahead of the monsoon to ensure there are no power outages," George said.</p>.<p>He also instructed Bescom to create awareness among consumers about safety measures, as pre-monsoon rains are expected to continue over the coming days.</p>.<p><strong>WhatsApp helplines</strong></p>.<p>Bengaluru East : 8277884013<br>Bengaluru West : 8277884012 <br>Bengaluru North : 8277884014<br>Bengaluru South : 8277884011 <br><br></p>