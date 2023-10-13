Bengaluru hairdresser hits the road to raise funds for flood-hit Sikkim

Daniel Liao from Bengaluru is raising funds for the flood-hit Sikkim by giving haircuts. In the past five days, the professional hairdresser has collected Rs 20,000 by putting his skills to use across Arunachal Pradesh and Assam, where he is currently biking. His well-wishers have donated an additional Rs 30,000 for the cause.
He has been cutting hair in aid of schools, rehab centres, and old-age homes in the north-east for three years now. The avid biker sets out to the north-east with his kit. He sets up shop at spots facing the mountains, parking lots, and wherever he can find “a chair” for his clients.
The 35-year-old who runs a salon on Promenade Road says, “My great grandparents came from China and settled in Kolkata before we moved to Bengaluru. The north-east holds a special place in my heart.”
Daniel had travelled to Arunachal Pradesh to attend a music festival and was raising funds even before the floods ravaged Sikkim. “Since September 29, I have raised Rs 85,000. I transfer the money to trusted NGOs through local biking communities,” he says about his initiative ‘Pretty Dan Good Adventures’.
Daniel charges Rs 2,000 to 2,500 per haircut but some people end up paying Rs 5,000 or Rs 10,000, “because they know it’s for charity”.