Bengaluru: HAL police launch hunt for Hyderabad aerospace firm over forged test reports

<p>Bengaluru: HAL police have intensified their investigation into an alleged forgery case involving a <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/hyderabad">Hyderabad</a>-based aerospace components supplier accused of providing a fake address and forged test reports for components supplied to defence PSU Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) under the Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas Mk1A programme.</p>.<p>A senior police officer from the HAL police station said a team will be sent to Hyderabad to trace the firm’s actual office, M/s Tec Aero Devices, and locate its representatives, including the accused CEO.</p>.<p>The probe was initiated following a complaint from HAL, which alleged that M/s Tec Aero Devices submitted 199 forged test reports covering 172 components supplied for the LCA Tejas Mk1A programme.</p>.Three police officers suspended for 'botching up' probe into murder of 5-year-old girl in Bengaluru.<p>Acting on the complaint filed by Ranu Gupta, Deputy General Manager, Aircraft Division, HAL police registered a case against M Sivarama Prasad, CEO of M/s Tec Aero Devices, under IPC Sections 420 (cheating), 465 (forgery), and 468 (forgery with intent to cheat).</p>.<p>Investigators said attempts to verify the company’s address and serve notices have so far been unsuccessful. Police are now conducting field verification in Hyderabad as part of the ongoing investigation.</p>.<p>A senior police officer clarified that only the test certificates were found to be fake, and no counterfeit parts were used in any aircraft. He also stated that HAL had not made any payments to the company for the disputed supplies.</p>.<p>According to the complaint, HAL had placed 18 purchase orders with Tec Aero Devices in March 2022. During quality checks, discrepancies were found in 199 test reports submitted by the supplier. An internal audit revealed that the reports were issued in the name of Hyderabad-based Axis Inspection Solutions, allegedly by misusing the testing agency’s name and signatures.</p>.<p>Following its internal inquiry, HAL removed M/s Tec Aero Devices from its approved supplier list for three years, until March 10, 2027, before initiating criminal proceedings.</p>