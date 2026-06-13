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Bengaluru: HAL police launch hunt for Hyderabad aerospace firm over forged test reports

A senior police officer from the HAL police station said a team will be sent to Hyderabad to trace the firm’s actual office and locate its representatives.
Last Updated : 12 June 2026, 20:27 IST
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Published 12 June 2026, 20:27 IST
BengaluruHyderabadBengaluru newsHAL

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