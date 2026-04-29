<p>Bengaluru: More than half of Srigandakaval Lake in RR Nagar is being converted into paved and built-up space, with the civic body now building a wide jogging track next to the already-existing walking path as part of its redevelopment.</p>.<p>The revamp, which includes an amphitheatre, has raised concerns especially among environmentally conscious residents over a potential loss in water-holding capacity and the groundwater recharge. </p>.<p>While some residents are happy with the ongoing redevelopment as it’s walker-friendly, others felt that both the authorities and walkers are making a mistake treating the lake as a park. They want the civic body to start looking at lakes as natural buffers for groundwater recharge and urban flood mitigation. </p>.<p>"There was no need for building a jogging track around the lake,” Shobha Bhat, a resident of the area said, adding the walking track itself was as wide as a road.</p>.<p>She was distraught seeing the lake’s size being reduced to accommodate a variety of leisure activities including the amphitheater, children’s play area, open gym, and gazebo, among others. </p>.'Beyond traffic, this city is great to live' Foreigner showers praise on Bengaluru .<p>When this DH correspondent visited the lake, the work on constructing a 20-foot-wide jogging track was more or less complete. Just a few steps away, foundation work was underway for the construction of a building that some say is meant for a toilet. A few felt the construction was taking too much of the lake’s space. </p>.<p>"The authorities can build a jogging track, a walking track and even a toilet anywhere they want. But can they create a lake?” a resident asked, with a request to retain the waterbody in its natural habitat ensuring the water-holding capacity is not reduced. </p>.<p>Initially, the lake was a picture of neglect, with garbage and weeds taking a major chunk of the waterbody.</p>.<p>Following pressure from the local residents, the erstwhile Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) proposed rejuvenation of the waterbody in 2016. The civic body did take up some core works such as desilting of the six-acre waterbody, strengthening of the bund, improvements to inlets, etc. </p>.<p>What has irked the residents is a slew of works that have turned the waterbody into a concrete bowl.</p>.<p><strong>A happy few </strong></p>.<p>A few walkers DH spoke to were happy with the work, saying they are finally able to come for a morning walk. “Walking on the road is not easy, especially because of the large number of stray dogs,” Dhruv Pradeep, a resident of the area, said. </p>.<p>Shobha, who was among the people who fought for the rejuvenation of the lake, stressed that there is a fundamental misunderstanding about the role of lakes.</p>.<p>“A lake is not a park. It is the responsibility of each one to protect the water source, its holding capacity and biodiversity,” she said.</p>.<p>She further pointed out that increasing built-up areas within the lake space could disrupt natural inflows. “All the places are being encroached upon for human entertainment, and least importance is given to letting rainwater flow in. This will definitely lead to future water scarcity,” she added.</p>.<p>When contacted, Bengaluru West City Corporation Commissioner KV Rajendra promised to look at the construction activity in the lake.</p>