Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Bengaluru: Half of Srigandakaval Lake in RR Nagar being concretised

The revamp, which includes an amphitheatre, has raised concerns especially among environmentally conscious residents over a potential loss in water-holding capacity and the groundwater recharge.
Last Updated : 28 April 2026, 20:37 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 28 April 2026, 20:37 IST
Bengaluru newsRR NagarLake

Follow us on :

Follow Us