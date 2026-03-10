Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Bengaluru has 88.9 lakh voters as GBA publishes second version of draft electoral rolls

In January, the GBA first published the draft voters’ list, which had 88.91 lakh electors.
Last Updated : 09 March 2026, 21:15 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 09 March 2026, 21:15 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsGBA

Follow us on :

Follow Us