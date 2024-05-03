Bengaluru has most laughter clubs

According to All Karnataka Laughter Clubs (AKLC), the city is home to over 220 such meetups. People gather in parks and apartments to practise ‘laughter yoga’, crack jokes, clap or sing every morning, and sometimes, also in the evening. While these are free and open to all, they are largely frequented by 50- to 80-year-olds. People who find laughter clubs therapeutic far outweigh those who see them as a disturbance, the community says.