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Bengaluru: Heavy rain leaves outer ring road flooded

Traffic paralysed, commuters stuck for hours on several stretches
Last Updated : 02 June 2026, 20:35 IST
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Published 02 June 2026, 20:35 IST
BengaluruBengaluru news

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