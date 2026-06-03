<p>Bengaluru: Heavy rain on Tuesday again exposed the vulnerability of Bengaluru's tech corridor, with several stretches of the outer ring road (ORR), Panathur, Balagere and Varthur waterlogged, triggering traffic snarls and crippling normal life. A few commuters took over an hour just to cover a distance of about two kilometres. </p><p>Fed up with the wait, many motorists drove through inundated roads fearing further delays. In some places like Devarabisanahalli, traffic police blocked the waterlogged main carriageway. </p><p>Given the lack of commute options, the ORR stretch is generally choked during peak hours throughout the week. The waterlogging on Tuesday evening only worsened the commute. </p><p>Waterlogging was reported at multiple locations along the ORR corridor, especially between KR Puram and Central Silk Board as well as adjoining roads leading to major IT parks.</p><p>"It took me two hours just to move two kilometres near Bellandur," said Raghavan Srinivasan, a senior software engineer, on X. "Every single year we pay taxes just to swim to work the moment it rains for thirty minutes." </p>.Bengaluru North City Corporation reviews infra works, readies for monsoon.<p>The flooding has revived concerns over the city's lack of preparedness despite similar incidents occurring repeatedly over the past few years. Residents pointed out that many of the affected locations had witnessed flooding during previous monsoons, including the major flood events of 2022.</p><p>Residents' groups in Panathur, Balagere and Varthur took to social media to highlight recurring issues such as clogged drains, incomplete civic works and poor road conditions.</p><p>"Stuck at GRT junction for the last 90 minutes with zero movement," a commuter said in a social media post. "The drainage system in this city is non-existent. Completely regular pre-monsoon rain shouldn't paralyse an entire tech hub like this." </p><p>A network of rajakaluves or stormwater drains that connect several lakes cuts across the tech corridor at different places but there has been no effort to ensure the smooth flow of excess rainwater.</p><p>"We are still analysing the reason for flooding," a senior official of the Bengaluru East City Corporation said as he was on his way to the flood-affected spot along with Namma Metro engineers. "The flooded spot does not have a lake nearby," he said. </p>