Bengaluru: Hire guest teachers before beginning of academic year, says RUPSA

<p>Bengaluru: The Recognised Unaided Private Schools Association (RUPSA) has expressed fear of losing experienced teachers as guest faculty hired by the government.</p>.<p>In a statement, RUPSA urged the state government to hire guest teachers before the commencement of the academic year.</p>.<p>The association said that the government has started the process to appoint guest teachers now. "Private schools have already started the classes, but now as the government started the recruitment process for guest teachers and as a result many of our teachers are on the verge of leaving job at private schools," said the association.</p>.<p>It further stated that this has become a problem every year, affecting the quality at private schools as most of them are experienced teachers, it added. </p>