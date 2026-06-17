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Bengaluru: Hire guest teachers before beginning of academic year, says RUPSA

The association said that the government has started the process to appoint guest teachers now.
Last Updated : 16 June 2026, 22:18 IST
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Published 16 June 2026, 22:18 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsKarnataka

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