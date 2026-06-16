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Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Bengaluru historians oppose CM D K Shivakumar's residence plan at Kumara Krupa; call for turning building into museum

Kumara Krupa was originally the private residence of K Sheshadri Iyer, the Dewan of Mysore from 1883 to 1901.
Last Updated : 15 June 2026, 22:22 IST
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Published 15 June 2026, 22:22 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsD K ShivakumarKumara KrupaPremium

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