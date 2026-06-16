Bengaluru historians oppose CM D K Shivakumar's residence plan for Kumara Krupa; call for turning building into museum

<p>Bengaluru: The move to turn the 160-year-old <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kumara-krupa">Kumara Krupa</a> guest house into Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/d-k-shivakumar">D K Shivakumar</a>’s official residence has received widespread criticism from the city’s historians, with many calling for the building to be converted into a museum which will eventually ensure that the space is preserved for posterity. </p>.<p>Kumara Krupa was originally the private residence of K Sheshadri Iyer, the Dewan of Mysore from 1883 to 1901 and a key figure in Bengaluru’s transformation into a modern city.</p>.<p>Widely regarded as the ‘maker of modern Bengaluru’, Sheshadri Iyer spearheaded several landmark initiatives, including the city’s piped water supply from Hesaraghatta, the Shivanasamudra hydroelectric project, and the development of Basavanagudi and Malleswaram, among other projects. </p>.'Kumara Krupa' as CM's official residence: Shivakumar faces flak as 160-year-old heritage building undergoes renovation.<p>“The property has already undergone enough damage from functioning as a guest house. Ideally, the property should neither be renovated to house the new chief minister nor continue as a guest house. Instead, it should be converted into a museum. A memorial space paying homage to K Sheshadri’s life,” said historian Suresh Moona, adding that any renovations to satisfy personal preferences such as vaastu would negatively impact the heritage value of the property. The Kumara Krupa guesthouse was built in 1856, and some additional rooms were added in 1960. There are a total of 12 rooms in the guesthouse.</p>.<p> “The Kumara Krupa grounds are historic. There is evidence that Mahatma Gandhi spent time in these very grounds when he visited Bengaluru. The place should pay homage to the significant history the area has witnessed in the form of a museum. Not only the stone structure, but the entire area needs to be preserved from any form of privatisation and commercialisation,” said Arun Prasad, history researcher. </p>.<p>According to <em>DH</em> reports, on May 30 and 31, just days before taking oath as chief minister, Shivakumar inspected the guesthouse and ordered “immediate renovation works”.</p>.<p>Prasad said any damage to the property would call for protests. “Over a decade ago, Bengalureans had come together to protest against the demolition of Balabrooie guest house. If need be, we will do the same for Kumara Krupa. Such a building should never be renovated, only restored if needed,” he said. </p>.<p>Meera Iyer, convenor of INTACH’s Bengaluru chapter, told <em>DH</em>, “If the building is being renovated, ideally a body like INTACH or any other firm which works in conservation space should be consulted. There are a handful of buildings like Kumara Krupa, which have a feature that's unique to Bengaluru — stone structure. These have an emphasis on ornamentation, which consciously projects a very Indian look to the buildings. Such architecture needs to be preserved and celebrated". The erstwhile Dewan’s family, currently in Bengaluru, has also raised objections to current renovations. </p>