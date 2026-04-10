<p>Participants of all levels can join The Summer Run 2026. The early-morning schedule includes a 3k non-competitive run open to all ages and a 5k competitive run, divided into age categories: 15-17, 18-29, 30-39, 40-49, and 50+. All participants will receive a participation medal and an e-certificate, while winners of the 5k run will be honoured with trophies.</p>.<p>On April 19, reporting time 5.15 am, flag-off 6 am, at Decathlon, Indiranagar. Tickets online.</p>.<p><strong>Stick to Safety Marathon 2026</strong></p>.Musalman, a superhero fights hate with humour in Bengaluru.<p>The Stick to Safety and Quality Marathon is hosting a Stick to Safety fitness festival in honour of World Safety Day. The festival is over two days — May 9 and 10. The first day includes a safety expo, and a performance by artiste Allok, and the marathon will be held on the second day. The marathon is split into 3k, 5k, and 10k categories, and participants will receive personalised goodies and medals.</p>.<p>On May 10, reporting time 5 am, flag-off 6 am, South United Football Club, RBANM’s Ground, Gangadhar Chetty Road. Tickets online. </p>.<p><strong>Run to Educate Girl Child 2026</strong></p>.<p>Organised by the Indro Foundation, this marathon aims to promote running for a cause, with all proceeds dedicated to educating girls. There will be a walkathon and a cycle race as well. Participants can choose from several categories: a non-competitive open 3K run and competitive 3K, 5K, and 10K runs. A total of 108 trophies will be awarded across 17 age groups, divided between men and women. All participants will receive goodies and medical support.</p>.<p>On May 31, 5 am, at Indicube, M G Road. Tickets online. For details, visit @indrofoundation on Instagram.</p>.<p><strong>Step Forward, Give Back</strong></p>.<p>Red FM and o9 Solutions are hosting a walkathon, ‘Step Forward, Give Back’, to support AI-powered learning for underserved children. Participants can walk 3K, 5K, or 10K, with 10% of ticket sales and Rs 500 per finisher going to the cause. Olympic medallist Saina Nehwal is expected to join.</p>.<p>On May 10, 5.30 am, St Joseph’s Indian Institution Grounds, Vittal Mallya Road. Tickets online.</p>.<p><strong>IPL Walk</strong></p>.<p>Project Walkaluru, in collaboration with the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA), has launched the Indian Pedestrians League (IPL) campaign during the IPL cricket season. Different teams are cleaning up black spots on footpaths across the city. They are named after IPL teams. For instance, RCB has become Raste CleanUp Bengaluru, CSK is Church Street Kasa, and SRH stands for Shivajinagar Rubbish Heap.</p>.<p>Starting April 15, weekly IPL Walks will celebrate these reclaimed footpaths, inviting the public to experience the improvements.</p>.<p>Walk schedules will be posted soon on @gba_office on Instagram.</p>