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Bengaluru hits its stride in Summer Run 2026

The Stick to Safety and Quality Marathon is hosting a Stick to Safety fitness festival in honour of World Safety Day.
Last Updated : 09 April 2026, 22:26 IST
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Published 09 April 2026, 22:26 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsMetrolifeRun

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