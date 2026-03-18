<p>A new Canadian study suggests that <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/birdwatching">birdwatching</a> may benefit the brain and help slow cognitive decline with age. </p><p>Published last month in the Journal of Neuroscience, it found that experienced birders, including older adults, had denser brain tissue in areas linked to attention and perception. This was found to be associated with more accurate bird identification.</p>.<p>The news has given birders in Bengaluru reason to cheer. They say that the skill of observing birds closely and recognising their patterns and calls has had a positive impact on their lives too. </p><p>It has sharpened their attention to detail, improved their memory, built patience, helped them accept uncertainty, and even instilled the discipline of waking up early. According to seasoned birder Ulhas Anand, these are valuable life skills, much needed in today’s fast-paced world of shrinking attention spans. </p><p>“Birds don’t come out on a roll call. One has to wait. One has to return to the same place at the same time, again and again,” he says.</p>.Niche hobby communities gain ground in Bengaluru.<p>Anand, who has worked in the field of product design and is now head of innovation at a company, says the attention to detail he hones through birding seeps into his work. </p><p>“Many patterns found in nature are reflected in computer architecture and the IT industry as well. Attention to detail shows in choices of colour, fonts, alignment, and page composition, for instance,” he explains.</p>.<p>He adds that birding also helped him overcome his shyness as a public speaker. He now leads birding walks and connects with enthusiasts from around the world. He says it has benefited both his hobby and his professional life.</p>.<p>For Prashant V Sharma, a UX design lead, birding has strengthened his observation skills. “Even a slight rustle in the grass catches my attention now,” he says. The hobby has also taught him that patience and perseverance bring “incredible rewards”.</p>.<p>He recalls a trip to Uttarakhand, where his group was searching for the Cheer Pheasant. “We spent a lot of time looking for the bird but couldn’t find it, and eventually most of us felt discouraged and wanted to move on. However, our guide refused to give up. Using his deep knowledge of the bird’s habitat, he continued searching in different locations with great determination. After a long effort, he finally spotted it, leaving everyone in the group surprised and thrilled,” he shares.</p>.<p>Madhu Chandran, 46, has noticed a shift in himself since he took up birdwatching around 2018. He says he has become more observant and more present in the moment. “When I am with family or friends, I am fully focused on them,” he says.</p>.<p>This heightened attention carries over into his work as an educationist. “Since we track behavioural changes in birds, I now notice subtle shifts in students’ behaviour, which helps me guide them,” he explains. Birding has also given him experiences he might not have had otherwise. </p><p>He has witnessed countless sunrises, breathed fresh air that many city residents rarely enjoy, and explored pristine, often restricted forest areas on foot, including national parks in Bandipur, Pench, Kanha, and Bandhavgarh.</p>.Old craft, new yarns: Why Gen Z is loving knitting and crochet.<p>Manjula Desai was once an introvert. Today, the former naturalist says she speaks up for what is right, and she attributes this spirit of advocacy to her love for birds. While living in Hyderabad around 2017, she joined a citizen campaign protesting development projects around KBR National Park, a green lung in the heart of the city and a haven for birds. </p><p>The effort succeeded and showed her the power of collective action. In Bengaluru, she continues to advocate for trees and other bird habitats. “From simply observing birds, I now also rescue them, and I have found the confidence to seek help from those around me, something I didn’t have earlier,” she says.</p>.<p>Nature educator Bijoy Venugopal says birdwatching’s appeal became especially clear during the pandemic, when many people, particularly young individuals living away from their families, turned to it to seek solace amid the turmoil around them. </p><p>He adds that the number of members in BlrBirders has surged from just 30-40 at the start of the pandemic to 600-700 now.For Venugopal, the greatest virtue of birding is that it helps him slow down and live in the moment. He says that in 2018-2019, it brought him clarity during a difficult phase. </p><p>He was seriously unwell and unhappy at work, and was even considering quitting. “Around that time, I read ‘Ikigai’, a book that asks what truly brings you happiness. I knew the answer immediately — birdwatching. I have been doing it since I was five,” he says.</p>.<p>With renewed clarity, he began to focus better at work instead of feeling distracted, and found a balance between his passion and profession, something he had earlier struggled to achieve. His improved focus was evident to his colleagues as well. Soon, he received the promotion he had earlier missed.</p>.<p><strong>Guided to birdwatching in Bengaluru</strong></p>.<p><strong>Free walks:</strong> The Birdwatchers’ Field Club of Bangalore (better known as BlrBirders) organises free walks every Sunday at locations like Saul Kere, Jakkur Lake, B M Kaval Reserve Forest, The Valley School and Rassba Farm. Visit blrbirders.com</p>.<p><strong>Women-only group:</strong> The All Women Nature Walks group organises monthly walks. Visit @awnw.india on Instagram.</p>.<p><strong>Common sightings</strong>: On a good day, one can spot 80-90 species in a single habitat in the city. “The white-cheeked barbet, black kite and the pigeon are among the most commonly sighted birds in the city. The smallest bird is the pale-billed flowerpecker, about the size of a thumb and often seen in gardens. One of the largest is the spot-billed pelican, weighing 10 kg and with a wingspan of 6 feet. It can be seen around lakes,” says Ulhas Anand.</p>