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Bengaluru hobbyists cheer research on birding virtues

The news has given birders in Bengaluru reason to cheer. They say that the skill of observing birds closely and recognising their patterns and calls has had a positive impact on their lives too.
Last Updated : 18 March 2026, 00:23 IST
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Published 18 March 2026, 00:23 IST
BengaluruMetrolifeHobbyBirdwatching

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