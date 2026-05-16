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Bengaluru: Hosahalli-Cubon Park metro to start at 9 am on May 17

The curtailment was necessitated by essential maintenance works between the Majestic and Central College stations.
Last Updated : 15 May 2026, 22:29 IST
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Published 15 May 2026, 22:29 IST
BengaluruIndiaKarnataka

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