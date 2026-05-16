Bengaluru: Hosahalli-Cubon Park metro to start at 9 am on May 17

<p>Bengaluru: Metro trains between the Hosahalli and Cubbon Park stations on the Purple Line will start at 9 am instead of 7 am this Sunday. </p>.<p>The curtailment was necessitated by essential maintenance works between the Majestic and Central College stations. </p>.Cubbon Park-Hosahalli metro to start at 9 am tomorrow.<p>However, train services from respective terminal stations will commence at at 7 am and operate as per the regular timetable on these sections: Challaghatta-Vijayanagar; MG Road to Whitefield (Kadugodi); Madavara-Silk Institute; and RV Road-Bommasandra, the BMRCL said. </p>