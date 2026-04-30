Bengaluru hospital wall collapse: CM Siddaramaiah orders suspension of health department engineer

<p>Bengaluru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday ordered the suspension of the executive engineer in charge of the Health and Family Welfare Department in connection with the collapse of the Bowring Hospital compound wall <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru/seven-dead-as-city-hospital-wall-collapses-after-rains-cm-announces-ex-gratia-of-rs-5-lakh-to-next-of-kin-3985569">that left seven dead on Wednesday evening</a>. </p><p>He gave the direction after chairing a meeting with Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar and officials from the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/greater-bengaluru-authority">Greater Bengaluru Authority</a> and other government agencies to review the situation. </p><p>The chief minister questioned the mud dumped behind the wall during ongoing work, despite concerns that it could weaken the structure. He also questioned hospital authorities about the failure to prevent soil dumping that damaged the wall. He instructed the officials to issue a notice to the hospital superintendent.</p>.Bengaluru wall collapse | From stillness to screams: A mortuary worker's race to save lives.<p><strong>Monsoon preparedness</strong></p><p>Heavy rains in Bengaluru on Wednesday caused widespread damage, with over 250 trees uprooted and more than nine deaths reported. Anticipating heavy rains in the coming days, Siddaramaiah directed officials to desilt stormwater drains to prevent flooding. He also ordered the immediate clearance of debris and fallen branches from roads and to ensure that water does not stagnate in underpasses and to immediately barricade them to prevent public access if necessary.</p>