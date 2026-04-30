Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Bengaluru hospital wall collapse: CM Siddaramaiah orders suspension of health department engineer

The chief minister also questioned hospital authorities about the failure to prevent soil dumping that damaged the wall.
Last Updated : 30 April 2026, 15:42 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 30 April 2026, 15:42 IST
Bengaluru newsSiddaramaiahwall collapseBowring Hospital

Follow us on :

Follow Us