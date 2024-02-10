JOIN US
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Bengaluru hoteliers appeal against liquor ban

Last Updated 09 February 2024, 21:04 IST

The Bruhat Bengaluru Hoteliers Association has written to the Bengaluru Police Commissioner and Chief Election Commissioner, requesting them to revisit the order banning the sale of liquor from February 14 to 16. The order was passed owing to elections to the Bengaluru Teachers’ Constituency.

Hoteliers pointed out that business to the tune of Rs 450 crore would be affected and this would lead to significant losses. “The government will lose revenue to the tune of Rs 240 crore,” the letter said. The losses would be higher, considering that February 14 is Valentine’s Day, they said.

“Considering these concerns and given that there are hardly 16,000 voters for the Teachers’ Constituency election, we request you to revise the ban order,” the letter read.

