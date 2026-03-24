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Bengaluru Hoteliers estimate losses at Rs 150 crore in three weeks

Even if the situation eases a bit with partial supply of commercial gas, the industry may still see losses, hoteliers said.
Last Updated : 23 March 2026, 21:47 IST
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Published 23 March 2026, 21:47 IST
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