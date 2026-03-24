<p>Bengaluru: The hotel industry in Bengaluru has suffered losses to the tune of Rs 150 crore in just the last three weeks, an estimate by the hoteliers’ association showed.</p>.<p>Even if the situation eases a bit with partial supply of commercial gas, the industry may still see losses, hoteliers said. </p>.<p><strong>Menu trimmed</strong></p>.<p>Reduction in operation hours and menu along with cancellation of tourist bookings owing to flight cancellations have resulted in the huge losses. </p>.<p>“A majority of the hotels had to cut down on timings and operate only a few hours since commercial gas was unavailable. Many other hotels have remained shut. A few others have cut down on the menu options. As a result of all this, footfall has reduced and business has taken a hit,” P C Rao of Bruhat Bangalore Hotels Association, told DH.</p>.<p>Many tourist bookings have been cancelled as there have been disruptions in flight services as well and this has impacted business, industry experts said.</p>.<p>Several hotels and establishments have seen reduction and cancellations of corporate events and bookings of banquet halls.</p>.<p>“Many corporate events have been put on hold since many foreign delegates could not travel. This has again impacted business,” one of the hoteliers noted.</p>.<p><strong>‘Losses will mount’</strong></p>.<p>Though the government has now agreed to supply close to 33% of their demand for commercial LPG cylinders, the losses might continue to pile up, say worried hoteliers.</p>.<p><strong>Some hope</strong></p>.<p>“It (increase in supply of commercial cylinders) is definitely a good development and we are seeing some hope. However, it is still only 33% and we will not be able to operate on normal basis,” Rao said.</p>