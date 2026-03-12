<p>Bengaluru: A shortage of commercial LPG cylinders in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bengaluru">Bengaluru</a> has triggered an unexpected spike in firewood sales on Armstrong road in Shivajinagar, with several eateries and street vendors turning to traditional fuel to keep their kitchens running.</p>.<p>Traders on Armstrong Road, a hub for firewood and timber in the locality, said demand has risen sharply over a couple of days as hotels and small food outlets struggle to get commercial LPG refills.</p>.Bengaluru hotels slash menus, hunt firewood amid LPG shortage.<p>“Many customers have come to buy wood from the last two days and sales of firewood have gone up because they are not getting commercial LPG cylinders. Some are ordering through online” said Rafeeq, a shopkeeper.</p>.<p>Another trader Mumtaz said some of the hotel owners have been making bulk purchases of firewood as a temporary alternative. “We have seen a sudden surge in orders. Some hotels are buying wood to manage until LPG supply improves,” she said.</p>.<p>A trader in Lalbagh told <em>DH</em> that they have been getting many calls for 10 kg or 20 kg of firewood since the last two days. “We deal in bulk and aren’t able to meet the smaller demands. But, we have tried to help some people by sourcing a small quantity to help meet immediate needs. </p>