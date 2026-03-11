<p>Bengaluru: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bengaluru">Bengaluru</a>’s hotel industry is facing a severe shortage of commercial liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), pushing the city’s hospitality sector to the brink of a total shutdown. </p><p>Following the West Asia crisis, the commercial gas supply has effectively dried up since Monday. While some hotel owners are desperately scouting for firewood to keep their stoves burning, others have already begun slashing menus or shutting doors.</p><p>Rakesh, owner of the popular Ramakrishna Hotel near Majestic said, “We have reduced all ‘gas-guzzler’ items. Meals and pooris are off the menu for now because they consume too much fuel. We are shifting to limited items like rice baths which require less gas,” Rakesh said. “The government seems helpless. If this is not resolved in four or five days, we will have to close.”</p>.Bengaluru hoteliers warn of temporary shutdown of eateries amid disruptions over LPG cylinder supply.<p>The sentiment is echoed across the city centre. At Mudde Madappa Mess in Gandhinagar, the owner said, “Tomorrow, there is no gas. We are hearing reports of cylinders being sold in the black market for higher rates. Without gas, we can’t even serve rice. We don’t know what to do,” he said.</p><p>“We have guests who have already booked rooms and meals. We have an obligation to feed them,” said a staff member at a prominent hotel. </p><p>Speaking to <em>DH</em>, Bengaluru’s iconic Vidyarthi Bhavan owner Arun Adiga said, “We have stock that will last for only two days.” To cope with the shortage the restaurant has cut seating capacity, closed some dining spaces, reduced the number of tavas used to make the tasty masala dosa.</p><p>“We do not want to stop operations. We are waiting for a solution,” he said.</p><p>Many restaurants have now realised that relying only on LPG is risky and that alternatives must be explored.</p><p>Another landmark eatery, Mahalaxmi Tiffin Room on DVG Road in Gandhi Bazaar, is facing a similar problem. “We have very few LPG cylinders left. They may last a day or two,” a staffer told <em>DH</em>.</p><p>A popular biryani joint in Basavanagudi said the shortage has put its business at risk. “We mainly cook using LPG and that is our source of income.” The iconic MTR restaurants are also confronting a possible closure, says Hemamalini Maiya, managing partner.</p>