Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Bengaluru hotels slash menus, hunt firewood amid LPG shortage

Following the West Asia crisis, the commercial gas supply has effectively dried up since Monday.
Last Updated : 10 March 2026, 23:33 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 10 March 2026, 23:33 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsLPGHotels

Follow us on :

Follow Us