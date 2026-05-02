Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Bengaluru hotels to hike prices as commercial LPG gets pricier

Speaking to DH, PC Rao, President of the Bengaluru Hoteliers’ Association, said that a price hike in food items is inevitable.
Last Updated : 01 May 2026, 20:55 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 01 May 2026, 20:55 IST
Bengaluru newsLPGHotel

Follow us on :

Follow Us