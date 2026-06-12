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Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Bengaluru house party that accidentally went viral

Known simply as Bangerlore, the invite-only event has become a viral talking point online.
Last Updated : 11 June 2026, 22:13 IST
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Published 11 June 2026, 22:13 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsMetrolifehouse party

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