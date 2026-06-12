Bengaluru house party that accidentally went viral

<p>On the surface, it looks like any other house party. Shoes pile up at the entrance, drinks flow freely, people gather in corners deep in conversation, and music hums in the background. But behind one of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bengaluru">Bengaluru</a>’s most talked-about social gatherings is a surprisingly deliberate attempt to engineer serendipity.</p>.<p>Known simply as Bangerlore, the invite-only event has become a viral talking point online, with many questioning how a house party attended by around 250 people can remain exclusive while attracting some of the city’s most influential founders, investors, lawyers and creatives.</p>.Liquor party in Bandipur forest area: Authorities suspend RFO.<p>The first gathering was held two-and-a-half years ago when a group of friends decided to bring together people from different parts of their lives — school friends, college friends, colleagues, founders and investors — under one roof. “Anything designed purely as a networking event becomes boring very quickly,” says Neil Shroff, a 28-year-old lawyer, angel investor and one of the party’s eight co-hosts. “But a party without any structure doesn’t always lead to meaningful interactions either.”</p>.<p>The answer was a hybrid party: Guests arrive at a six-bedroom home. While the evening feels informal, there are subtle systems in place: name tags, introductions and a carefully curated guest list. Around 800 people had expressed interest in attending the most recent party over the weekend, but only about 250 made the final cut.</p>.<p>The organisers aim for a specific mix; some are trusted friends, others are friends-of-friends, while a smaller percentage consists of newcomers to Bengaluru or people entirely outside the hosts’ networks. Every attendee fills out a form describing what they do, who referred them and the kinds of people they hope to meet.</p>.<p>The event is entirely self-funded by the hosts. There are no tickets, sponsorships or paid entries. Those hoping to attend future editions can take a sneak peek on the Bangerlore website (bangerlore.com) and will likely need what many in Bengaluru value most — a warm introduction from a friend.</p>