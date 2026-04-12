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Bengaluru housing schemes still fail to serve the urban poor

The issue surfaces mainly during encroachment drives, like the Kogilu clearance in December 2025. With State housing woefully inadequate and delayed, encroachments are inevitable, activists say.
Last Updated : 11 April 2026, 21:29 IST
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Published 11 April 2026, 21:29 IST
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