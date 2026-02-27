Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Bengaluru: How seniors can beat loneliness, stay active

Bengaluru groups promote socialising, upskilling and support for seniors
Last Updated : 26 February 2026, 21:49 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 26 February 2026, 21:49 IST
BengaluruMetrolife

Follow us on :

Follow Us