<p class="bodytext">With many battling empty-nest syndrome and a significant number of older Bengalureans living by themselves, loneliness is a widespread concern among the city’s elderly, say groups for senior citizens.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Metrolife spoke to three such groups that help seniors upskill and socialise.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Hybrid support</p>.<p class="bodytext">As seniors grow more digitally confident, platforms such as Happy60plus, founded by <br />Sunita Dube, are blending online engagement with on-ground services.</p>.<p class="bodytext">With over 11,000 registered members nationwide, about 65% from Bengaluru, it caters to those above 55.</p>.<p class="bodytext">“Morning online sessions focus on physical wellness, evening sessions on interactive activities such as bhajans, quizzes and webinars on financial and emotional wellbeing, while night sessions include guided chants and yoga nidra (meditation that induces relaxation),” says Sunita.</p>.<p class="bodytext">The group organises day outings in Bengaluru, and curates domestic and international travel with a designated “buddy”. </p>.<p class="bodytext">While some app services are free, a monthly plan of Rs 1,299 is required for online wellness sessions.</p>.<p class="bodytext"><span class="italic">Call 80882 51955 or check @Happy60plus on Instagram.</span></p>.<p class="bodytext">Subscriber-based services</p>.<p class="bodytext">Founded in 2014 by Dipti Varma Narain, ‘Silver Surfers’ is a subscriber-based collective with around 200 members, nearly 80% from Bengaluru. It is open to people above 55.</p>.<p class="bodytext">The group hosts three to four engagements a month, from breakfast meet-ups and park walks to focused ‘Silver Circles’ where members revisit <br />hobbies. “There are singers’ and writers’ groups, crochet and mahjong circles, and a bridge club,” she says. A short story anthology by members is in the works.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Upskilling sessions have included terrace gardening, coffee tasting and Spanish language classes, Dipti adds. Members recently knitted 75 beanies for children undergoing cancer treatment and donated them at Kidwai Memorial Institute of Oncology.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Trips are organised every two to three months, from the Andamans to Antarctica. </p>.<p class="bodytext">Annual membership costs about Rs 5,000 plus GST and covers around 80% of activities. For the rest, one can pay per event.</p>.<p class="bodytext"><span class="italic">Visit thesilversurfersclub.in</span></p>.<p class="bodytext">Exclusively for women</p>.<p class="bodytext">Founded in 2024 by Indira Prabhakar Reddy, Super Seenagers began with 22 women and has grown to over 350 members across Bengaluru. </p>.<p class="bodytext">The voluntary collective aims to “create a non-judgemental environment for all,” says Indira. Nearly 85 to 90% of members are single, while others are empty nesters. “Monthly events range from festival celebrations to health and fitness sessions, and often end with games and dancing,” she adds.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Travel is a defining feature. “Anybody is free to plan any trip, event or meetup,” she says. Members have travelled to Vietnam, New Zealand and Bali, and to destinations closer home, such as Kerala, Meghalaya, and Andhra Pradesh.</p>.<p class="bodytext">The group, with members aged 50 to 84, also has interest-based subgroups for trekking, music, spirituality, a book club, and a matrimonial subgroup for members’ unmarried children.</p>.<p class="bodytext"><span class="italic">Check Super Seenagers Ladies Group on Facebook.</span></p>